Coronavirus: Health Minister outlines relaxed restrictions on indoor, outdoor venues

The interiors of restaurants, pubs, bars, nightclubs and discos due to reopen on May 25, must be closed between 11pm to 6am, Minister of Health Adam Vojtěch told a press conference on Friday. Events with up to 300 people will also be allowed, he said, both at indoor and outdoor venues.

Facemasks will still be required apply in interior spaces, but mouth-nose protection may be removed while eating and drinking at the table.

Vojtěch said the restrictions reflect the degree of uncertainty as to the future development of the coronavirus in the Czech Republic and the results of measures taken abroad to contain the spread of Covid-19.

When nightclubs reopened in South Korea there was a spike in infections, and in such spaces social-distancing measures are difficult to keep, Vojtěch said. The Ministry of Health may set restrictions on operating hours and events after the state of emergency ends on May 18.