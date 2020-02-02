Coronavirus: Five Czechs evacuated from China to be quarantined in Prague

Five Czechs evacuated from China due to fear of contracting the deadly coronavirus are due to land in Belgium on Sunday and then be transported to Prague, where they will be placed in hospital quarantine for two weeks.

The five Czechs, along with two Slovaks, left China aboard a French plane under an arrangement between the respective countries’ foreign ministries.

More than 300 people in China have died from coronavirus, declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization last week as it spread to at least 25 other countries.

As of Saturday, no-one in the Czech Republic, including 37 people believed at risk, had tested positive for coronavirus.