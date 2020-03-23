Coronavirus: first death reported in Czechia, confirmed cases reach 1165 The Czech Republic on reported the country’s first death of a patient with coronavirus: a 95-year-old man with serious existing conditions admitted to Prague’s Bulovka hospital on 18 March.

The man likely contracted Covid-19 in a nursing home, which is now undergoing comprehensive inspections, including testing.

On Sunday, 114 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, bringing the total number to 1165. Six people have been cured of Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health, and 17,377 people have been tested.