Coronavirus figures stable

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 26 on Sunday to 7,781 the Czech Health Ministry reported. 249 people have died and 3587 have recovered from the disease. Although the daily increase is slightly higher than on Saturday, epidemiologists say the situation remains stable.

The highest number of infected individuals is in Prague which registers 1754 infected persons, but the Karlovy Vary region, in the western part of the country, leads in the highest number of infected persons per 100,000 inhabitants which is currently 129. Over 265,000 people have been tested altogether.