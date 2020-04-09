Coronavirus damage to tourism industry expected to reach CZK 50 billion by end of April

Losses to the Czech tourism industry resulting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are expected to reach CZK 50 billion by the end of April, but could be as high as CZK 75 billion if tourism associated services are included, data gathered by business and employee associations suggests.

According to these figures, 95 percent of hotels, spas and three quarters of all restaurants in the country are currently closed. Cultural sites and information centres are also closed.

Four associations made up from these affected businesses have proposed a series of measures to counter the damage in a plan sent to the government last week with primary focus given on preserving jobs and the survival of related businesses.