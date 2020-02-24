Coronavirus: Czechs to convene commission following spread to Italy

Health Minister Adam Vojtěch has said he will convene a special commission on Thursday in the wake of news that the coronavirus has spread from China to Italy.

In early February, the Czech government banned direct flights from China. Vojtěch said further restrictions and measures could be introduced.

No-one has tested for positive for the coronavirus in the Czech Republic to date. A plane with Czech humanitarian aid for China took off from Vienna on Sunday, Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček said via Twitter.