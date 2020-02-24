Coronavirus: Czechs to convene commission following spread to Italy

Health Minister Adam Vojtěch has said he will convene a special commission on Thursday in the wake of news that the coronavirus has spread from China to Italy.
In early February, the Czech government banned direct flights from China. Vojtěch said further restrictions and measures could be introduced.
No-one has tested for positive for the coronavirus in the Czech Republic to date. A plane with Czech humanitarian aid for China took off from Vienna on Sunday, Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček said via Twitter.
Archaeologists unearth seven graves dating back to Great Moravian Empire
“Einstein in Bohemia” – Part II: how alienation in ‘half-barbaric’ Prague led him to a new theory of gravity, eventual love of a free Czechoslovakia
“Einstein in Bohemia” – part 1: how a Prague sojourn sparked his theory of general relativity, journey of self-discovery
Valentine’s Day 1945 - When the Americans bombed Prague
Film about tragic fate of great Czech actress highlights communist atrocities in the 1950s