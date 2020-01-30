Coronavirus: Czechs suspend visas for Chinese citizens, flight ban considered

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček has announced a temporary ban on the issuance of visas to Chinese citizens due to the coronavirus outbreak. Online applications have also been halted.

So far, five Czechs in Chinese areas affected by coronavirus have requested assistance returning home.

The possible evacuation of Czechs from China is being negotiated with France and British authorities, Petříček told journalists.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said a temporary ban on incoming flights from China was under discussion.