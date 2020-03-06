Coronavirus: Czechs returning from Italy to stay in two-week quarantine

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Czech Republic has risen to 18. On Friday, the country’s chief hygiene officer Eva Gottvaldová confirmed six new cases.

To help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Ministry of Health announced that people returning from Italy as of this Saturday will have to inform their doctors and remain in quarantine for two weeks. Those violating the quarantine can face a fine of up to 3 million crowns. There are currently some 16,500 Czech citizens in Italy, according to the government.

Meanwhile, the government and regional representatives have agreed on a maintaining the centralised supply and distribution of protective gear and equipment, and a unified system of informing about the coronavirus, via the Ministry of Health.