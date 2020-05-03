Coronavirus: Czechs receive final Chinese delivery of protective gear

The last plane of protective medical gear bought in China and transported to the Czech Republic landed in Prague on Sunday morning. The so-called air bridge was coordinated by the Ministry of the Interior.

Since March 20, when the Chinese flights began, 52 planes have delivered around 2,000 tons of facemasks, respirators and other material. So far, the ministry has paid almost 4 billion crowns for orders.

Minister of Interior Jan Hamáček said after the state of emergency ends, the State Material Reserves Administration should be the key body responsible for the purchase, storage and distribution of medical supplies.