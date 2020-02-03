Coronavirus: Czechs evacuated from China asymptomatic, 100 more seek return

Five Czechs and two Slovaks evacuated from Wuchan, the Chinese city at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, are asymptomatic but will be quarantined in a Prague hospital.

The group arrived at Prague’s international airport in early the small hours of Monday on a special transport, after first having been flown by France to Brussels upon a request from the Czech diplomacy.

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) told reporters at a special briefing that two of the repatriated Czechs had been studying in Wuchan. He said another hundred citizens will be returned from China.

At the same briefing, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) said a government Airbus will be booked for their possible evacuation.

As of Saturday, no-one in the Czech Republic, including other 38 people believed at risk of contracting coronavirus, had tested positive for it.