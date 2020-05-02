Coronavirus: Czech state may cover a third of rent for closed businesses

The Czech state should pay at least a third of the rent for the period of March 12 through June to entrepreneurs who have had to close due to anti-coronavirus measures, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) told the iDNES.cz server.

The support would go to businesses of all kinds, from shopping centers to small stores, pubs and hair salons, whose landlords agree to forgiving a third of the rent. The tenant would pay the remaining third.

The opposition has been pushing for such support. Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček (for ANO) said the government should discuss the measure next week, but no later than May 11.