Coronavirus: Czech Security Council announces new travel restrictions, measures

The National Security Council has adopted further travel restrictions and other measures aimed at halting the spread of coronavirus in the Czech Republic. The country’s first three Covid-19 cases were confirmed on Sunday.

The Council announced that flights to and from South Korea would be suspended as of Tuesday and further restrictions on connection with the northern Italian cities of Milan, Venice, Bologna and Bergamo would be put in place following European Commission approval.

Earlier, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš appealed to Czechs not to travel to Italy in the coming days. He also stressed that anyone who has been in high-risk locations and has coronavirus-like symptoms should report their symptoms by phone rather than seeking medical attention at clinics or hospitals.

The Security Council, which will meet again on Wednesday to evaluate the current development around the coronavirus, also decided that World Cup biathlon races in Nové Město na Moravě would take place but without spectators.

The State Health Institute is operating two information lines around the clock. (People who have questions regarding the coronavirus can call 724 810 106 or 725 191 367.)