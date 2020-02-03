Coronavirus: Czech Republic to send CZK 10 million in financial aid to China

The Czech Republic will contribute CZK 10 million to help tackle the coronavirus epidemic currently afflicting China, Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) announced on Monday. The aid is to be distributed through international organizations in consultation with the World Health Organization.

A financial contribution was proposed by Mr Petříček during the weekend after Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said that the Czech Republic is unable to send medical equipment such as facemasks, because they are needed in case of an emergency.

The Czech ministries of foreign affairs and health are also in discussions regarding the possible lease of ambulances, which are needed in China to transport infected patients into quarantine zones. Furthermore, government departments are negotiating the possible involvement of Czech experts, such as epidemiologists.