Coronavirus: Czech PM praises solidarity in time of crisis, admits govt missteps

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) praised the nation in a televised speech on Monday evening for showing solidarity in responding to the coronavirus pandemic, which he called a crisis “no country in Europe was prepared for”.

Mr Babiš thanked people on the frontlines – healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and soldiers – for their tireless work, and praised volunteers who helped others for example by sewing face masks at home to offset shortages.

He further praised all who have adhered to the emergency restrictive measures put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19 and asked for their further patience in the weeks ahead.

Opposition politicians by and large welcomed the tone of Mr Babiš’s speech, in which he showed empathy and also expressed humility in acknowledging missteps by his government.