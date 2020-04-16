Coronavirus: Czech hospitals report no Covid-19 deaths for first time since March 23

Czech hospitals on Wednesday reported no covid-19 deaths, for the first time since March 23. As of Thursday morning, 418 people were being treated in hospital for the disease while there were 6,303 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Earlier this week, Minister of Health Adam Vojtěch said the epidemic is under control but urged people to remain vigilant so as not to risk a new wave of infections. He announced Tuesday that hospitals could soon resume performing non-essential operations and other elective treatments.

To date, 166 people have died of Covid-19 in the Czech Republic and 831 have recovered, according to the Ministry of Health. More than 146,000 people have been tested since March 1.