Coronavirus: Czech govt outlines 5-stage plan to reopen businesses, schools

The Czech government on Wednesday presented its plan to gradually lift anti-coronavirus restrictions on some businesses and open educational facilities in five stages, from April 20 to June 8.

In the first phase, farmers’ markets, hardware stores and similar small businesses will be among the first allowed to reopen, with other types to follow suit from week to week.

The last phase concerns stores in shopping malls, as well as restaurants, cafés, wine bars, hotels and other accommodation establishments, theatres and castles.

Regarding schools, initially students in the final year of university should be able to access libraries in small groups and consult their teachers at their faculties.

By mid-May, secondary school students nearing graduation should be able to meet teachers to prepare for exams. Entrance exams to secondary schools and universities, and baccalaureate exams, should take place in early June.

As for primary schools, the number of students could be limited to 15 per class (with a return from May 25 only). For now, opening nursery schools has been left to the discretion of local authorities.