Coronavirus: Czech castles, heritage sites closing, season openings postponed

The National Institute for the Preservation of Monuments (NPÚ) has closed all year-round heritage sites until further notice and postponed the opening dates for seasonal sites indefinitely, ČTK reports.
Objects open year-round include castles in Třeboň, Mníšek pod Brdy, Nové Hrady, Hluboká nad Vltavou and Karlštejn. Last year, more than 5 million people visited state monuments and heritage sites.
More cases of coronavirus in Czech Republic found on Wednesday
Archaeologists unearth massive Moravian castle walls under historic Přerov square
First three cases of coronavirus infection reported in Czech Republic
Thirty-one cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Czech Republic
First "community transmission" of coronavirus confirmed in Czech Republic