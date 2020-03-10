Broadcast Archive

Coronavirus: Czech castles, heritage sites closing, season openings postponed

Brian Kenety
10-03-2020
The National Institute for the Preservation of Monuments (NPÚ) has closed all year-round heritage sites until further notice and postponed the opening dates for seasonal sites indefinitely, ČTK reports.

Objects open year-round include castles in Třeboň, Mníšek pod Brdy, Nové Hrady, Hluboká nad Vltavou and Karlštejn. Last year, more than 5 million people visited state monuments and heritage sites.

 
 
 
 
 
 
