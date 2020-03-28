Coronavirus: Czech cases rose by 373 on Friday, up 10-20 pct daily last week

The number of coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic rose by 373 on Friday, the largest number in a single day. On average last week, the number rose by 10 to 20 percent daily, according to the Ministry of Health.

As of Saturday morning, there were 2,422 confirmed infections, 11 people had recovered from the coronavirus, and 9 people (mostly with existing health conditions) had died of it. So far, 36,374 tests have been carried out.

Meanwhile, another retirement home has reported a large number of cases and been place in quarantine: a facility near Havlíčkův Brod said 10 residents and 2 staff members tested positive.

According to the Association of Social Service Providers, 90 percent of retirement homes and similar facilities do not have high-standard (FFP3) respirators.

Minister of Health Adam Vojtěch said on Twitter on Thursday that the ministry would send 200,000 respirators to senior homes that night.