Coronavirus: Czech cases projected to rise to 10,000 by end-April

The number of coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic will likely rise to 10,000 by the end of April, according to a cumulative model developed by the Institute of Health Information and Statistics (ÚZIS).
As of Wednesday morning, the number of confirmed cases stood at 6,151, according to the Ministry of Health. The ÚZIS projection, which is revised regularly, takes into account estimates of previously undiscovered cases.
To date, 163 deaths from Covid-19 have been reported, while 676 people have recovered from the disease.
