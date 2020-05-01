Coronavirus cases rise for three days in a row

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen for three days in a row following a period of gradual decrease from April 20 to April 27.

April 27 saw an increase of just 41 cases, but the past three days have brought a daily increase, with 103 new cases registered on Thursday. The daily increase in Covid-19 cases had been below 100 in the previous eight days.

The number of people fighting the disease is 4,138 of which 344 are hospitalized. 237 people have died. Over 249,000 people have been tested altogether.