Coronavirus cases reach 298 on Monday morning

The Czech Republic currently has 298 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, the Czech Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

In 46 percent of the cases hygiene officers have not be able to trace the source of the infection.

On Sunday morning the country had 214 registered cases.

The health authorities have increased the number of clinics and hospitals which provide testing.

People who have coronavirus symptoms have been asked to contact their GP or respective hygiene office before setting out to try and get a test.