Coronavirus cases now at over 8,000

The Czech Republic had 8,031 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday morning, with 57 new cases reported on Thursday. 270 people have died and 4,371 have recovered from the disease. 275 people are currently hospitalized, 52 of them in serious condition. Close to 287,000 people have been tested for the virus to date.

The highest number of cases is reported in Prague –now at 1,800. South Bohemia is the least infected region with only 179 confirmed cases.