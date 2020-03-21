Coronavirus cases at 925

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic reached 925 at midday on Saturday.
Friday saw 124 new cases, the biggest increase -205 cases – was registered on Thursday.
Seven patients are in “very serious to critical condition”, but no deaths have been reported so far.
Over 13,700 tests have been conducted to date. Four people have fully recovered from COVID-19.
