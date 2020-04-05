Coronavirus cases at 4,475 on Sunday morning

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic reached 4,475 on Sunday morning, the Health Ministry reported .383 people have been hospitalized due to complications and 86 of them are reported to be in need of intensive care. 62 people have died and 78 have fully recovered from the infection. Over 80,000 people have been tested to date.
