Coronavirus: Brno kindergartener tests positive, classmates quarantined

An asymptomatic child in a Brno-Bystrc district kindergarten tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, and the entire class will now go into quarantine for 14 days.

District Mayor Tomáš Kratochvíl told ČTK the child showed no symptoms, but the parents had performed a test and reported the results to the maternity school.

Kindergarteners and many elementary school children have been allowed to return to class at their parents’ discretion and dependent on the respective schools’ ability to serve smaller groups.