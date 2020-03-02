Coronavirus: 25,400 ‘Czechs’ spent weekend in high-risk areas, mobile operators say

Some 25,400 people with Czech mobile phone numbers spent this past weekend in countries particularly hard hit by the coronavirus.

According to the Czech Association of Mobile Networks Operators, around 23,900 of their customers were in Italy, 400 in China, 420 in South Korea, 250 in Singapore, 390 in Japan and 64 in Iran.

All these travellers received text messages informing them of the risk of contracting Covid-19 and directing them to the Czech Ministry of Health website.