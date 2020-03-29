Coronavirus: 20 dementia patients infected in Havlíčkův Brod area facility, 1 dead

Public health officials say 20 residents and 9 staffers of a retirement home for dementia patients in Břevnice u Havlíčkův Brod tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend. One has died and another is in hospital.

According to the Association of Social Service Providers, 90 percent of retirement homes and similar facilities do not have high-standard (FFP3) respirators. Health Ministry Adam Vojtěch on Saturday said the ministry would send 200,000 facemasks to such facilities.

Association of Hospice Palliative Care Providers chairman Robert Huneš warned that staff have not been trained to properly wear protective gear.