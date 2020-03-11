Coronavirus: 2-year-old child in Prague among latest cases

A two-year-old child in Prague has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the city’s Public Health Service.

The toddler is the first person under the age of six diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Czech Republic. The majority of those infected are between the ages of 21 and 64.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 64 confirmed cases, of which 34 were in Prague. Two of the latest in the Czech capital are US citizens, infected by a woman who had returned from Italy.

After Prague, the greatest number of cases are in the Ústí nad Labem and Central Bohemia regions, with 12 and 8 cases, respectively.Most are in quarantine at their homes.