Cooler weather causes “heating season” to start in some parts of country

The arrival of cooler weather has led to the “heating season” beginning in some parts of the Czech Republic. Temperatures fell to as low as nine degrees Celsius in some places on Monday, with particularly low temperatures registered in the Ore (Krušné) Mountains. This has led to the municipal heating being turned on after a break of several months in a number of spots, such as in Ostrov in the Karlovy Vary Region.
Some of the low temperatures recorded on Monday are not usually seen until the end of September.
A meteorologist at a station in Šindelová in the Karlovy Vary Region said that such a dramatic turn in the weather was only seen once every eight or 10 years.
