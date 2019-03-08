Convicted killer Jiří Kajínek testifies in Brno planned murder case

Jiří Kajínek, convicted of series of contract murders but released on a presidential pardon in 2017, gave witness testimony on Friday in a Brno court about a planned murder.
Prosecutors say a woman promised her lover 50 million crowns if he killed her husband. Mr Kajínek, who acknowledged that he knew the woman’s lover, said he had no knowledge about a contract killing.
The woman’s lover, Jiří Kopriva, allegedly pusher her husband over the edge of a rock quarry outside of Brno, but he managed to grab on to something and so did not fall to his death.
Mr Kajinek became something of a celebrity after escaping from the country’s maximum security prison several years ago. He spent a total of 23 years in prison. He and Mr Kopriva became acquainted soon after his release.
Russia accused of shady practices in Prague by renting out Czech owned flats to third parties
Czech priest Tomáš Halík hands Pope Francis letter urging reforms, vision
The old tradition of pig-slaughter feasts still observed around the country
Operation BLÍN – One of the StB’s greatest intelligence heists
Tibetan government leader in exile in Prague