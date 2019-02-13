Controversial tax law passes first hearing

After eight attempts a new amendment to the controversial electronic cash register law, known as EET in the Czech Republic, has passed its first hearing in the Chamber of Deputies. The amendment extends electronic cash register obligations to artisans and other groups of tradesmen. The Chamber’s Budget Committee will now review the law, before it is submitted back to the Chamber for a second hearing. The law has been the subject of much criticism from opposition parties since it was introduced in 2016 when Andrej Babis was Finance Minister, who justified its creation on the basis of cracking down on tax avoidance.