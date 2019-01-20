Controversial concert in Palach’s memory goes ahead despite protests

A concert by Italian neo-Nazi bands in memory of the Czech student martyr Jan Palach, who set himself alight in protest against growing public apathy to the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968, was held at a country estate close to Verona on Saturday, despite efforts by Czech and Italian officials to prevent the misappropriation of his legacy.

The organizers had to seek an alternative venue for it after Verona’s Teatro Stimmate and Movieland Park both refused to host the event.

The concert, held under the motto Country and Freedom took place on the 50th anniversary of Palach’s death and was reportedly attended by around 400 people.