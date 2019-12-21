Contestants for Pirate Party chairman announced ahead of January conference

Three contestants will be vying for the position of chairman of the Pirate Party at the party's January statewide conference. According to Czech Television, current Pirates leader Ivan Bartoš will be challenged by Chamber of Deputies members Vojtěch Pikal and Mikuláš Ferjenčík. Members were able to nominate candidates on the party's forum website by the end of Friday.

Ivan Bartoš has led the Pirate Party since 2016, but was chairman during two stints between 2009 and 2014.