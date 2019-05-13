Consumer price growth slows

Year-on-year consumer price growth slowed down to 2.8 percent in April, down from 3.0 percent in March, according to data released by the Czech Statistics Office.
The prices of rents, some food stuffs and petrol went up, while the price of alcohol, tobacco, sugar and eggs decreased.
Analysts predicted that after inflation reached its peak in March it would stagnate and gradually decline.
