Construction of new dwellings on increase in Czech Republic

Ian Willoughby
06-08-2019
The number of construction projects launched in the Czech Republic in the first half of 2019 was the highest for the period since 2008. Work began on almost 6,000 new apartments between the start of January and the end of June this year, according to official figures released on Tuesday. Work began on 2.3 percent more family houses in the first half of this year than in the same period in 2018.

In Prague construction began on almost 2,000 new apartments, 75 percent more than in the first six months of last year. One-third of new construction projects of that kind are in the capital.

However, a representative of developers Central Group said around 10,000 new flats a year could easily be sold in Prague.

