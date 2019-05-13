Construction of high speed rail network to start in 2025

The construction of a high speed rail network in the country should begin in 2025, the newly-appointed transport minister, Vladmír Kremlík told journalists after a visit to Czech Railroad Management.

The Czech Republic should adhere to French norms for speed trains for which it will pay SNCF Mobilités around 11 million crowns.

The fastest Czech train, the Pendolino, travels at a maximum speed of 150 km per hour on conventional tracks.