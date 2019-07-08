Constitutional Court to review rape sentence for tantra instructor ‘Guru Jára’

The Constitutional Court plans to review the rape conviction of a tantra sex and yoga practitioner Jaroslav Dobeš, also known as ‘Guru Jára’, the Czech News Agency reports.

Dobeš had fled in 2015 to the Philippines to avoid serving a 10-year sentence for rape. He was arrested there along with his associate Barbora Plašková, who was also sentenced.

While on the face of it ‘Guru Jára’ promised lessons in yoga, tantra and Eastern philosophy, in practice his female pupils were pressured into taking part in ritualised sex with him.

Dobeš and Plášková were originally sentenced by the Regional Court for six cases of rape. Both remain in immigration detention facilities in the Philippines.