Constitutional Court rules in favour of eight Taiwanese citizens threatened with extradition to China

The Constitutional Court ruled to uphold a complaint by eight Taiwanese citizens who are currently being held in custody after receiving so-called subsidiary protection in the Czech Republic for one year, Czech Television reported on Tuesday. The eight individuals are suspected by China to have run a gang responsible for eliciting tens of millions of crowns from several Chinese women in Prague and China is asking that they be extradited. However, according to the constitutional judges their detention is devoid of purpose because extradition is not yet possible. The case has been returned to local courts in Prague which are to decide on the length of incarceration.

The suspects deny their guilt and have stated that they fear the use of torture, or execution in China, in part due to the hostile relationship between China and Taiwan for the past 70 years.