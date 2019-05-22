Constitutional Court rejects MPs’ complaint over compulsory data retention by telecoms

The Constitutional Court has rejected a complaint from 2017 by a group of 57 MPs over sections of laws relating to retention of traffic and location data by telecommunications groups.

Currently, operators must store such data for at least six months and turn it over to police or secret services upon request.

Using the data investigators can determine whether certain people have communicated with each other by phone and e-mail. The obligation does not concern the content of calls and text messages.

Critics say current Czech law violates people’s rights to privacy and provides inadequate guarantees against their data being misused.