Constitutional Court rejects complaints against government imposed restrictions

The Constitutional Court has rejected a complaint against the government imposed restrictions on free movement due to the coronavirus epidemic.
The court likewise rejected a complaint against the regulation banning sessions of local assemblies within a broader ban on public gatherings.
Eight other complaints against the restrictions, including one against the closure of schools remain to be dealt with.
