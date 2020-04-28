Broadcast Archive

Constitutional Court rejects complaints against government imposed restrictions

Daniela Lazarová
28-04-2020
The Constitutional Court has rejected a complaint against the government imposed restrictions on free movement due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The court likewise rejected a complaint against the regulation banning sessions of local assemblies within a broader ban on public gatherings.

Eight other complaints against the restrictions, including one against the closure of schools remain to be dealt with.

 
 
