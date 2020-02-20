Constitutional Court now complete after appointment of Pavel Šámal

Pavel Šámal has been appointed a justice of the Czech Constitutional Court by President Miloš Zeman in a ceremony at Prague Castle. The judge, who previously headed the Supreme Court, was approved by the Senate in a vote at the end of last month. His appointment means that the Constitutional Court is now complete after over a year.
The president said on Thursday that he believed Justice Šámal’s appointment would help make the country’s highest court more dynamic.
