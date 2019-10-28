Congratulations pour in from foreign statesmen on Czechoslovak Independence Day

Congratulations from foreign statesmen have poured in on Czechoslovak Independence Day. Presidents, kings and Pope Francis have sent well-wishes to the Czech nation on the 101st anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia.

Among the well-wishers is US President Donald Trump who sent a congratulatory letter to President Miloš Zeman. In a reference to the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution and the return of democracy to Czechoslovakia, the US president writes that the United States honors and celebrates the courageous, dedicated and visionary citizens that helped bring this about. Our shared ideals and values form the foundation of a strong Transatlantic alliance and friendship, the letter says.

The US president also expresses his gratitude for the Czech Republic's international commitment to peace, human rights and prosperity. The US appreciates the Czech Republic's participation in the international mission in Afghanistan and its support in Syria, the letter says.