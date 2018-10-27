Congratulations pour in from around the world

Congratulations on the centenary of the birth of independent Czechoslovakia have been pouring in from around the world. Congratulatory messages have arrived from Britain’s Queen Elizabeth,King Felipe VI of Spain, US President Donald Trump, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Australian Governor General Peter Cosgrove and many others.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron visited Prague in person on Friday on the occasion of the centenary celebrations. Slovak President Andrej Kiska is expected to attend the culmination of the celebrations in Prague on Sunday.