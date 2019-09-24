Confidence in the Czech economy hits five-year-low

Confidence in Czech economy fell to 94.6 index points in September, the lowest in five years, according to data released by the Czech Statistics Office.

The business confidence indicator decreased by 0.7 to 92.9 compared to the previous month, as expectations deteriorated among retailers, and consumer confidence fell by 1.8 to 103.3 index points.

Business confidence in Czech Republic averaged at 93.20 index points from 1993 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 106.60 index points in February of 2007 and a record low of 69.10 index points in March of 1999.