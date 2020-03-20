Broadcast Archive

Confidence in economy slides in face of pandemic

Daniela Lazarová
20-03-2020
Confidence in the Czech economy dropped by 3.2 points to 93.1 in March, according to data released by the Czech Statistics Office on Friday.

It is the steepest month-on-month decrease registered since November 2011.

The Czech Statistics Office says the drop, registered both among entrepreneurs and consumers, is the first sign of growing fears regarding the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
