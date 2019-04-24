Confidence in Czech economy rises slightly in April from two-year low

Overall confidence in the Czech economy rose slightly in April to 97.1 points from 97 points the previous month, the lowest rating in two years, Czech Statistical Office data published on Wednesday show.

Entrepreneur confidence increased month to month by 0.3 points to 95.8 points while consumer confidence dropped by 0.8 points to 103.8 points. All three indicators are lower than they were a year ago.

The April survey taken among consumers indicates consumers are more afraid of a drop in the overall economic situation and rising prices than about their own financial standing worsening.