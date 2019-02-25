Confidence in Czech economy rises after declining three straight months

Overall confidence in the Czech economy slightly increased in February after declining three consecutive months, according to the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).
Confidence rose by 0.2 points to 98.2 points last month, it said. In annual terms, overall confidence in the economy is lower than in February 2018, and the confidence of both businesses and consumers has declined year on year.
