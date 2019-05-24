Confidence in Czech economy drops in May to lowest level in three years

Confidence in the Czech economy fell to its lowest level in almost three years this May, the national statistical office said on Friday.
Compared to April, confidence dropped by 1.4 points to 95.7. The last time confidence was lower was in July 2016. Year-on-year, confidence in the economy has decreased between entrepreneurs and consumers alike.
Analysts says the drop mainly stems from concerns about external developments, especially the resumption of trade wars between the US and China.
