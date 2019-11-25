Confidence in Czech economy at lowest level since summer 2014

Confidence in the economy is at the lowest level since summer 2014, according to Czech Statistics Office data released on Monday.
The composite confidence indicator stood at 93.3 points in November, down 0.3 percentage points from the previous month, while the business confidence index stood at 91.5 points, down 0.1 pp.
The business confidence index reached an all-time high of 106.60 points in February 2007 and a record low of 69.10 points in March 1999.
Study: Airbnb to push Prague citizens out of wider city centre
Wide range of events in store for Czechs this weekend as 30-year anniversary of Velvet Revolution reaches climax
Shabby pub profits from nostalgia
Hundreds of thousands again gather in Prague to voice their opposition to prime minister
Škoda unveils 4th-generation Octavia ahead of model’s 60th anniversary