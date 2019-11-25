Confidence in Czech economy at lowest level since summer 2014

Confidence in the economy is at the lowest level since summer 2014, according to Czech Statistics Office data released on Monday.

The composite confidence indicator stood at 93.3 points in November, down 0.3 percentage points from the previous month, while the business confidence index stood at 91.5 points, down 0.1 pp.

The business confidence index reached an all-time high of 106.60 points in February 2007 and a record low of 69.10 points in March 1999.