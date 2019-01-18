Concert by neo-Nazi bands in Palach’s memory to go ahead despite protests

A concert by Italian neo-Nazi bands in memory of the Czech student martyr Jan Palach, who set himself alight in protest against growing public apathy to the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968, will go ahead in Verona despite efforts by Czech and Italian officials to prevent the misappropriation of his legacy.

Although the concert venue at Verona’s Teatro Stimmate was cancelled following protests, the organizers have received permission to hold the event elsewhere. Czech diplomats negotiated with local officials to try to prevent the misuse of Palach’s legacy for a neo-Nazi event.

The concert, held under the motto Country and Freedom will take place on the 50th anniversary of Palach’s death.

The Italian daily La Republicca wrote in connection with the concert that the tendency on the part of ultra-right groups to misappropriate Palach’s legacy “polically and culturally“ has been evident for some time.